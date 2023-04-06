Numbers of those from World War Two are dwindling. If you have the privilege of knowing someone who served in this war, you should consider it a privilege to visit and interview them. Many do not choose to go into detail about their service, but they are grateful to those who remember that they served.
Bob Wilson served as a POW for a time during his tour of duty. Charles Morris Jr. participated in the U.S. Army’s invasion of Salerno, Italy. The men of the 142nd Infantry hit the beaches at :30 a.m. on September 9. Morris picture appeared, unbeknownst to him, on the front page of Life Magazine. Many years after, a GI Joe doll, modeled after Morris, was issued. Bob Valentine remembered his days in the service with displays of items used during WWI during an open house at the Genealogical Library.
Memories of victory gardens, saving grease and bacon fat for the war effort, ration stamps for sugar, meat and gasoline and rubber are told by veterans like Neil Frazier. Recycling was necessary and magazines and scrap were sold and profits placed into school funds. Audible warnings of defense systems could be heard in cities and rural areas. A steady blast meant that an air raid was probable.
Bill Ashbrook went from Circleville High School to Miami University and then entered the 101st Airborne Troops on the Western Front. In 1944 he jumped from a plane in the darkness and landed in a hedgerow. Found by comrades found and revived him, immediately after which he carried out his duties.
If you know a World War II veteran, get to know them, listen to them, write it down. They made our world a better place. Thank them for their service!
DarleneWeaver, director of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.