Pickaway Places: Did You Run Away To Get Married

Greenup, Kentucky was one of the most popular places to go to for a quick marriage ceremony.
A group of us from the Historical & Genealogical Library spent several months of one day visits to Greenup to record the weddings of persons either born or residing in Pickaway, Ross, Hocking, Fairfield, Pike and Vinton Counties in the State of Ohio.
Ohio residents were required to have a blood test and a three day waiting period in order to obtain their marriage license for a wedding in Ohio. Those who were in a hurry might run off to Kentucky or Indiana. Greenup soon became THE place to go for a quickie marriage.
Kentucky’s books at the courthouse were opened to us and we began with the year 1900. The first Pickaway person to be married there was Kittie Hall in 1902. She became the bride of Charles R. Lattemore of Hardin County, Ohio. Ross and Pike Counties were frequent among those visiting Greenup.
As the years went by, more and more couples were taking advantage of the “no waiting” policy. The next Pickaway County couple to marry was Elizabet Foster and Clarence Peters in 1916. Both were born in either Pike or Ross County but lived in Circleville at the time of the marriage.
Five couples from Pickaway County were married in Greenup in 1924. By 1926 the number had risen to 13 couples. The first book completed only accounted for those married up to 1930 when 9 local marriages were performed. Marriages thereafter were recorded in four larger books than the first.
Would your name or parents’ names be found in the volumes held by our Genealogy Library?
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
