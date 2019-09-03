Ashville’s Home News was published during the early years of the 1900s. The paper was edited by Stephen D. Fridley at the Messick Building on Gay Street in Ashville. At a subscription cost of $1 per year if paid in advance, the paper claimed more than 2,000 readers.
In 1910 the Ashville Hotel was undergoing a thorough renovation and being wired for electricity and a motor for pumping water.
Victory was declared by the South Bloomfield Blues over the Duvall Boys in a 3 to 1 score, but it took twelve innings to reach this decision. The score stood 1 to 1 until the first half of the 12th inning, when Bloomfield made a rally and forced two runs over the home plate. Duvall failed to land, and the agony was ended.
Pans, cans, horns, sleigh bells and many other disturbing articles were used by a large crowd at the expense of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kuhlwein. When tired of the noise the happy bride and groom made their appearance on the veranda and received congratulations from their many friends.
It was ordained by the Ashville City council that 40 percent of all monies paid into the village treasury from fines and forfeited bonds which are collected under the Local Option Statutes of Ohio, shall constitute a separate fund to be called the Secret Service Fund. This fund was to be used for hiring detectives or secret service officers to secure the enforcement of the Local Option Laws.
News from crossroad hamlets such as St. Paul, Marcy, Mt. Kisco, Brinker’s Corner, Madison, Nebraska, Ashdale, Robtown and Oak Grove was sent in by local correspondents and each had its own column. Obituaries were reported as well as birthday gatherings, burglaries, home repairs, fires and visits from out of town guests.
Lieutenant Commander Harley H. Christy, formerly of Walnut Township, visited his parents last week and came down Sunday to look once more upon the scenes of his boyhood days. He was appointed a naval cadet from Ashville and went to Annapolis. He was detached from the U.S. battleship North Carolina and will go back to Annapolis as an instructor in electricity, chemistry and physics.
Written and submitted by Darlene Weaver