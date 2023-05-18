Third National Bank issued a “Banking made Clear and Directory” many years ago. In addition to the helpful banking hints, they recommended the square-dealing and progressive merchants and business men whose advertisements appeared in the directory. See how many of these you remember.
E. F. Mauger was a contractor furnishing painting and paper hanging, both interior and exterior decorating and hardwood floor finishing. His address was Route No. 1, Stoutsville.
Harry Hill was a dealer in McCormick-Deering Farmall Tractors. He also offered a full line of farm implements, cream separators, washing machines and seeds. His motto: good equipment makes a good farmer better. His establishment was located at 207 West Main Street in Circleville.
If you were raised on a farm, you no doubt remember the fuzzy little chicks which we purchased and grown under heat lamps. Harry Lane did custom hatching and offered trays of 160 eggs at $6 per tray so you could hatch your own chicks. These small chickens could also be boxed and sent through the mail if the farmer could not pick them up. He offered large type Barron English leghorns, barred Plymouth rocks and White rocks. His business was located at 445 Half Avenue in Circleville.
Glen Whitten’s Garage was located in Williamsport. He did general auto repairing on all makes of automobiles, offered Goodrich Silvertown tires and tubes and Sohio gasoline and motor oils.
J. M. Kaiserman carried a complete line of fancy and staple groceries, including fresh and cured meats and fresh fish. He was the store with a Frigidaire which was filled with poultry, butter and eggs. He was located in Ashville, Ohio.
Ever wear a hole in your shoe? Al’s Shoe Shop at 118 East Main Street, Circleville could fix you with some quality shoe repairing. A cementing process was a specialty. He would call for your shoes, fix them and deliver them to you. A. D. Williams of Commercial Point had a Black & White Store and sold groceries and meats, farmers fertilizers, International twine and Atwater Kent radios.
John G. Boggs was the proprietor of the Elmwood Elevator and a dealer in grain, feeds, coal, salt, wire fence, drain tile and fertilizer. He had offices in both Circleville and at the elevator located on Route 361 near the Kingston Pike.
