Dennis Barks, a Circleville native, describes his experience as he leaves to serve in the Civil War. The following reminiscences are from his diary.
September 19, 1862. After breakfast we were ordered to fall in line which was done after considerable ordering from our officers, finally the whole regiment was drawn up in line, and after standing awhile we was ordered to right face, forward march and we filed out of Camp Circleville and started on our dusty way for Chillicothe where we arrived between four and five o’clock p.m. We lay there until dark when we were ordered to the railroad depot and put on board of cattle cars and started for Marietta.
September 20, Saturday. This morning found myself on board the cars about thirty miles from Marietta moving slowly onward. And day light revealed to me one of the worst parts of the state of Ohio I ever saw. There were rocks piled on top of hills and hollows over which the cars passed on trussel work at a fearful height. In the hollows and on the hillsides log cabins could be seen apparently mixed up with negroes and Irish alternately, with a few acres cleared off for a farm. We passed through two little villages on the road, I would not find out their names.
About eight miles from Marietta on the road is what is called the switch, the cars go down the hill side-ways by switching back and forwards. After passing this place we soon arrived at Marietta. This is the oldest town in the state. Here we landed from the cars and formed in line and soon started for Camp Marietta, one mile above town on the east bank of the Muskingum River, where we arrived about 12 o’clock. Then every man was for himself and went for anything he could buy to eat, not having anything to eat for twenty four hours.
Sunday Sept. 21. This morning we was called out as usual. The roll was called, and a guard detailed for duty. We all went to the river and took a wash and then soon got our breatfast, and a poor one it was. Breakfast over, paper, pens ink and pencils were brought into requisition for writing letters. Soon nearly everyone was in some shape or other scratching away and it was not long before the Captain's office had a pile of letters sufficient for a small post office.
Next week we will follow Barks and his companions to their arrival at their assigned station.
