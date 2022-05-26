Our Circleville Herald of April 27, 1940 page 8 reported that Pickaway County had a new village.
Located on the Scioto Trail (old Route 23) its name was Little Walnut, unincorporated. Our Pickaway Place Names book states that Little Walnut was a tavern, campground and houses on old U.S. Route 23 at Cromley Road in Walnut Township before the U.s. Route 23 bypass was built in the 1950s.
The Herald article stated that the community was known previously as Bayer’s Camp. The state highway department placed signs along the road disclosing the fact that the community known previously as Bayer’s Camp had taken on the name of a town.
Another article in the Herald dated May 3, 1944 is an advertisement by Mack D. Parrett, Realtor who listed Bayer’s Tourist Camp for sale. It was described as “being 5 miles north on Route 23; 4 single, 1 double and 1 three room cabin, practically new and completely furnished; a beer, lunch and dance hall, gas station and a real money maker, good reasons for selling.”
By February 16, 1957 an ad appeared for a “three room furnished cabin, all modern, 5 miles north of Circleville at Little Walnut. Bayer’s Cabins, Phone 4166. Ashville.”
Fishing cabins have disappeared from our roadsides and become enlarged family residences. They are the product of a slower time.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.