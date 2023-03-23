Located along two lane highways, in every small town, was a gas station.
They were small but contained most everything a person might need as they made their motor trip down the highway. One could fill their tank from a “May West” style pump that had a glass top which measured the gas when pumped from an underground tank.
All of this was accomplished by a hand pump, not electric and drained from the top of the pump into the car’s tank. You could also purchase oil from a barrel with a pump, measured out into a quart bottle. The sign on the front of the building says “Sinclair Opaline ‘F’ motor oil, a brand name of the time.
Small items such as spark plugs, tire patches and batteries might be available to customers. Basic lubricating might be offered at the station and tires and tubes were not always sold there. Gas in the 1930s sold for about twenty cents per gallon. Bottled soda would be available and perhaps candy bars. An attendant pumped the gas, cleaned your windshield and checked under the hood.
The service station in the photo came from Winfough’s Grocery which was located near where the Monroe Township house is currently. The pump came from a farm below Jacktown known as the Billy Beavers farm. It was taken to Green’s Farm Museum from Five Points and provided attendees with memories from another time.
Darlene Weaver, director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
