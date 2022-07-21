Pickaway Places: School house trivia for Salt Creek Township

Salt Creek Township was the home to ten early schools, the first of which was located in a place called Pinch Gut. This log structure was called the Prairie View School.
The school was of log construction and built around 1805. It was followed by a frame building which was constructed in 1857. The school was moved twice, first from Section 32 to the village of Prairie, now called Whisler, and finally to its present location on Jackson Road. It has been incorporated into a home there.
Another log school was located in Tarlton about the same time as the Whisler school. This log structure was replaced in 1853 with a two story brick and later became known as the 1890 Eagle Wing brick school.
In 1837 Stringtown (formerly Genselville) constructed a brick school for its students. Pumpkin Ridge provided their students with a brick school house in 1870. The Imler school, constructed in 1859 was also brick. Leistville was an earlier brick school opened in 1835.
The Weitsel School on Armstrong Road was built in 1833 and was of brick construction. Crites school on Kime Holderman Road was an 1846 frame building. In 1890 it was replaced . by a brick structure.
One half mile from the west side of Laurelville was the Toad Run Academy, another brick school also known as District Number 10. Oak Grove School was the last to be razed, with the exception of the portion of the Prairie View School which is now a home and the Imler School which is a private home. It was a beautiful brick building built in 1854 on the Pickaway Twp. side of the Pickaway and Salt Creek Townships line.
The Salt Creek School was built and opened in 1916 and the consolidation of all the above schools was completed.
Today, after more than 100 years, the district is facing another consolidation and the Logan Elm School will soon be the new home of all the Salt Creek students.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
