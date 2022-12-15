Pickaway Places: School Referred To As The "Sheep Shed"

In his bid to build a new school in Darbyville, William Clifton stated: “ I will build, furnish and complete one said school house in Muhlenberg Tp. situated in Darbyville corp. consisting of two school rooms 25 x 31 ft, 2 coat rooms 18 ft. 6 in. x 3 ft. 9 in. inside down, one hall 8 ft. x 12 ft. inside down, outside of whole down 32x60 ft.
I will furnish all material and do all work except the excavation and building foundation and heating plant. I will furnish said materials as are written in specifications, all framing to be y.p (yellow pine) No. 1 grade, siding flat y.p No. 1 grade, flooring flat y.p. No. 1 grade with sheeting to be hem ( hemlock) or y.p. The roof to be 28 gage standing seam. Spouting and gutters according to specs. Chimney 17x15 inside No. 1 brick build from the foundation to heighth as specified. The blackboard is to be No. 1 Black Bangos S cote 100 sq. ft. in each school room. I will furnish all windows, doors and frames, plaster two coats with hard plaster, using sand if grounded l/2 inch in white coat sand. All interior finish to be A No. 1 y.p and have one coat of wood filler and two coats of varnish. All exterior to have two coats white lead and linseed oil. I will build this according to blue prints and specifications drawn by architect Ricketts and complete all carpenter work, roofing, spouting, chimneys, black board, painting and varnishing. All furnished in ground for the sum of $2,045.00.”
This wooden frame building was added behind the high school building to house intermediate grades 4 through 7. It was commonly referred to as the “sheep shed”.
The bid on the school house can be found at the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library. The photo of the school is from Mary Ellen Downs book “Looking Back on Darbyville, Ohio, a Town with a Past.”
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.