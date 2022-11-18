Pickaway Places: What If We Had No History For Our Children

Located at 162 West Union Street, the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library is a great place to learn about local history. An addition is being completed on the Scioto Street side of the building to allow for more space to display the artifacts and treasures from the community.
What if there were no place to show your children what used to be?
Would they be able to picture a huge collection of Indian artifacts displayed in cases to go along with your tales of Indians such as Cornstalk, Logan or Grenadier Squaw?
Would they understand the mounds seen around the county without the display of the circle and square that became the city of Circleville?
What would they know about one room schools without seeing what one might look like? Today’s schools show no resemblance to those attended by our forefathers.
Would they know how teeth were extracted and be able to see the extracted teeth removed by a dentist from the 1800s?
Businesses were different a century or more ago. Where would children go to see the signs displayed at stores or the types of merchandise sold then? Even baseball and quilting and buttons and glassware items sold in stores were vastly different from todays items.
Where else would children go to see a complete colored set of watercolor drawings of bird nests and eggs and be able to see what kind of bird made these nests?
Adults would not be able to see the guns of their ancestors, the tools they had to use instead of power tools or the sporting equipment used by their parents or grandparents.
All of these things are possible because we have a Historical Society and they have a large building which houses the museum containing items from long ago.
Our Historical Society museum is located at 162 West Union Street. Everyone is welcome to stop there to see how we once lived.
Right now, an addition is being completed on the Scioto Street side of the building to allow for more space to display the treasures given by our residents so that others might enjoy seeing them.
As we all know, construction is costly and help from the public to cover the cost is imperative. Consider a contribution to this worthwhile 501c3 before the end of the tax year. Your children will benefit from your gift.
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.