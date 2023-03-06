Pickaway Plains chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented certificates and pins to the winners of the Good Citizen essay contest. Pictured are chapter Regent MacKenzie West, Hunter Probasco, Katelyn Folkes, Everett Herald and Maureen Carothers, chapter chairperson of the contest.
Pickaway Plains chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented certificates and pins to the winners of the American History essay contest. Pictured are MacKenzie West, chapter regent; Cicely Esterline, Regan West, Rylee Nicholson, Genevieve Hamman and Melinda Manyer, chapter chairperson of the contest.
Pickaway Plains chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented certificates and pins to the winners of the Good Citizen essay contest. Pictured are chapter Regent MacKenzie West, Hunter Probasco, Katelyn Folkes, Everett Herald and Maureen Carothers, chapter chairperson of the contest.
Photo by Alma Schneider
CIRCLEVILLE – When the Pickaway Plains chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its meeting in February, the program featured the student award ceremony for the essay winners of the DAR Good Citizen and American history essay contests.
The county’s elementary, middle school and high school students read their essays and were rewarded with certificates. A large group of parents, family and school officials were present.
American History Essay Committee Chair Melinda Manyer introduced the DAR essay contestants. The topic of those essays was about what colony you are from and what would be important for you to accomplish at the second 1775-76 Continental Congress.
There were 62 participants and all but one of those folks students were from Circleville schools, plus one homeschooled student. They were Genevieve Hammann, 5th grade; Rylee Nicholson, 6th grade; Regan West, 7th grade; Cicely Koch Esterline, 8th grade, home schooled. These are all the local winners who will be judged at the District competition. Each student was awarded a certificate, a pin and a $25 scholarship.
Chapter Chairperson of the DAR Good Citizen Essay contest Maureen Carothers introduced the three high school winners from the county, those being from Teays Valley, Westfall and Circleville high schools. These students had to collect transcripts, letters of recommendation and write an essay on how they would be good citizens to their community. The speakers were Everett Herald, Teays Valley; Hunter Probasco, Westfall; Katelyn Folkes, Circleville. They received a certificate and a pin for being their school’s winners. The DAR then chose Probasco to advance onto the District competition and he received a $75 scholarship.
The meeting ended with refreshments and congratulations to all the participants. DAR is proud to foster patriotism and love of our country in our young people.
Pickaway Plains chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution correspondent Alma Schneider contributed this article and photos to the Circleville Herald.
