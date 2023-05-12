Pickaway Plains DAR News

The Pickaway Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a recent meeting at the Pickaway County Library.
The meeting started with a member of the Guardian Program, Ashley Kerr, who explained what the program is all about. Veterans who go on Honor Flight can visit the nation’s capital to tour the monuments. Veterans can be assigned a helper for the day. The trips are very rewarding for the veterans and their helpers.
For Patriot Show and Tell, Dr. Michael Geron was the guest speaker. Geron has studied the American Revolution extensively and had an ancestor who served during the war. Geron spoke about the secret German guards who protected George Washington throughout the war. Because many people remained loyal to England — they were called Loyalists or Torys — so there were plots to kill Washington. Thankfully those plots were stopped.
The German guards were the precursors to today’s military police.
Geron traced the guards by names, death dates and burial places. This was a very interesting presentation.
This article was submitted by Alma Schneider of the Pickaway Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Thanks Alma!
