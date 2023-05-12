Pickaway Plains DAR News

Dr. Michael Geron and Pickaway Plains DAR Regent Mackenzie West 

 Photo courtesy of Alma Schneider

The Pickaway Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a recent meeting at the Pickaway County Library.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments