CHILLICOTHE — Jason Vesey, director of Secondary Education at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, announced that the 2021 Completion Ceremony is to be held at VA Memorial Stadium (Paints Stadium) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.
“Planning for the annual ceremony, like every other event this year, has been a challenge, considering the lingering COVID protocols and capacity issues. However, the ability to use a large outdoor facility allows for the most participation and family support for our seniors,” Vesey said.
Ceremony rehearsal is to take place at noon on Wednesday, May 12. Students who plan to attend the ceremony must attend the practice.
Seniors will receive additional details and ticketing information at an upcoming senior meeting.
“The Class of 2021 has endured pandemic-related challenges for most of their time at Pickaway-Ross, so we look forward to putting together a very special ceremony that will be a home run for our students,” Vesey said.
Updates will be posted on Pickaway-Ross’ social media channels.