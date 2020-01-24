CHILLICOTHE — Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center has been designated a Purple Star school by the state, recognizing the career center’s commitment to serving military-connected students and families.
Ashlee Schiff, a counselor who serves as the military liaison for the school, said earning the designation is an honor and a reflection of ongoing service projects at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center by the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.
As the liaison, Schiff completed professional development on special considerations for military students and families under federal law and identifies and informs teachers of military-connected students in their classrooms and the considerations they should receive.
In addition, Pickaway-Ross maintains a dedicated page on its Web site featuring resources for military families (www.pickawayross.com/Resourcesformilitaryfamilies.aspx).
Schools that receive the designation are encouraged to host an event that recognizes a military-friendly culture. Pickaway-Ross is planning a military signing day to recognize its students who have enlisted.
“We are extremely proud to receive this designation at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center,” said Jason Vesey, director of Secondary Education.
“We advocate for all of our students to gain employment, successful enrollment in college or enlistment in the armed forces. The Purple Star designation is a testament to our commitment at PRCTC in assisting our students who choose to represent our country and serve,” he concluded.