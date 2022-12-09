Pickaway-Ross Senior Selected as Ohio Presidential Scholar Semi-finalist

Ellie Ratliff

CHILLICOTHE — Ellie Ratliff, a senior in Health Science at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, has been named a semi-finalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of five in Ohio for career technical education.


