CHILLICOTHE — The following Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center students have been awarded scholarships.
Pickaway County students:
Courtney Chrysler, in health science (Logan Elm High School), was awarded a Pickaway-Ross Teachers Association scholarship. She plans to attend Coastal Carolina University.
Sidney Gray, in allied health (Circleville High School), was awarded the Berger Hospital Scholarship, the Circleville AMVETS Post 2256 Scholarship, the Cheryl Cunningham Memorial Student-Athlete Scholarship, the Gerhardt Family Scholarship, the Guy B. and Mabel Lykins Scholarship, the North Court Family Dentistry Scholarship, the American Red Cross Scholarship and the South Central Power Scholarship. She plans to attend Wright State University to study nursing.
Abigail Hardin, in sports medicine (Logan Elm High School), was awarded the Circleville AMVETS Post 2256 Scholarship. She plans to attend Capital University to study psychology.
Gracie Keaton, in visual communication and design (Westfall High School), was awarded a Pickaway-Ross Teachers Association scholarship. She plans to attend Columbus College of Art and Design.
Madelyn Kluczynski, in allied health (Circleville High School), was awarded the OhioHealth Sports Medicine Scholarship. She plans to attend Wright State University to study nursing.
Cassade McNichols, in health dcience (Logan Elm High School), was awarded a Pickaway-Ross Teachers Association scholarship. She plans to attend Ohio University-Chillicothe.
Sydney Reeser, in sports medicine (Logan Elm High School), was awarded the Logan Elm Education Foundation Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to study radiology.