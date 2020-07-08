Market Turkeys
Class One
1st Place — Kaylee Curtis
2nd Place — Brysen Curtis
3rd Place — Kaylee Curtis
4th Place — Brysen Curtis
5th Place — Ella Reay
6th Place — Ella Reay
7th Place — Madison Black
8th Place — Ella Borland
9th Place — Bryan Craig
10th Place — Elijah Crye
Class Two
1st Place — Lucy Caplinger
2nd Place — Marcy Dudgeon
3rd Place — Riley Burns
4th Place — Marcy Dudgeon
5th Place — Riley Burns
6th Place — Chase Cahill
7th Place — Madison Black
8th Place — Lucy Caplinger
9th Place — Bryan Craig
10th Place — Bryson Dudgeon
Class Three
1st Place — Sterlin Mullins
2nd Place — Emma Brown
3rd Place — Chase Cahill
4th Place — Aiden Liston
5th Place — Emma Brown
6th Place — Allie Mullins
7th Place — Drew Brown
8th Place — Drew Brown
9th Place — Jacob Liston
10th Place — William Hickey
Class Four
1st Place — Logan Schmidt
2nd Place — William Hickey
3rd Place — Logan Schmidt
4th Place — Allie Mullins
5th Place — Sterlin Mullins
6th Place — Dalynn Jacob
7th Place — Dalynn Jacob
8th Place — Aiden Liston
9th Place — Jacob Liston
Grand Champion Market Turkey — Logan Schmidt
Reserve Champion Market Turkey — Sterlin Mullins
Market Chickens
Class One
1st Place — Allie Mullins
2nd Place — Reid Minor
3rd Place — Braylin Ocasio
4th Place — Brysen Curtis
5th Place — Eli Musselman
6th Place — Hayden Twining
7th Place — Kaylee Curtis
Class Two
1st Place — Jaden Towler
2nd Place — Sterlin Mullins
3rd Place — Riley Minor
4th Place — Maddox Arledge
5th Place — Wayne Kitchen
6th Place — Ehan Arnett
Class Three
1st Place — Allison Remick
2nd Place — Abby Liston
3rd Place — Jaron Towler
4th Place — Darby Minor
5th Place — Lucas Danberry
6th Place — Makayla Lange
Grand Champion Market Chickens — Allison Remick
Reserve Champion Market Chickens — Jaden Towler
Market Ducks
Class One
1st Place — Ellie Hill
2nd Place — Amelia Fisher
3rd Place — Courtney Thomas
4th Place — Levi Alphin
5th Place — Abigail Daniels
Class Two
1st Place — Landen Russell
2nd Place — Madison Black
3rd Place — Eli Musselman
4th Place — Claire Alphin
5th Place — Kellen Horavath
6th Place — William Green
Grand Champion Market Duck — Landen Russell
Reserve Champion Market Duck — Madison Black
Production Classes
Pullets (non-layers)
1st Place — Aiden Cox
2nd Place — Makayla Lange
3rd Place — Allison Remick
4th Place — Ava Moyer
5th Place — Lane Myers
6th Place — Makayla Lange
7th Place — Kassidy Lange
Layers
1st Place — Kassidy Lange
2nd Place — Kassidy Lange
3rd Place — Allison Remick
4th Place — Wayne Kitchen
5th Place — Courtney Melton
Fancy Poultry
Standards
1st Place — Courtney Melton
2nd Place — Caroline Rowe
Bantams
1st Place — Audrey Wallace
2nd Place — Colton Grosjean
3rd Place — Sterlin Mullins
4th Place — Allie Mullins
5th Place — Courtney Melton
Ducks
1st Place — Riley Minor
2nd Place — Makayla Lange
3rd Place — Emma Brown
4th Place — Knox Miller
5th Place — Hannah Thomas
6th Place — Drew Brown
7th Place — Makayla Lange
Turkeys
1st Place - Sterlin Mullins
2nd Place — Jared Thomas
3rd Place — Jared Thomas
Best Overall Fancy Poultry — Audrey Wallace