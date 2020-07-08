Market Turkeys

Class One

1st Place — Kaylee Curtis

2nd Place — Brysen Curtis

3rd Place — Kaylee Curtis

4th Place — Brysen Curtis

5th Place — Ella Reay

6th Place — Ella Reay

7th Place — Madison Black

8th Place — Ella Borland

9th Place — Bryan Craig

10th Place — Elijah Crye

Class Two

1st Place — Lucy Caplinger

2nd Place — Marcy Dudgeon

3rd Place — Riley Burns

4th Place — Marcy Dudgeon

5th Place — Riley Burns

6th Place — Chase Cahill

7th Place — Madison Black

8th Place — Lucy Caplinger

9th Place — Bryan Craig

10th Place — Bryson Dudgeon

Class Three

1st Place — Sterlin Mullins

2nd Place — Emma Brown

3rd Place — Chase Cahill

4th Place — Aiden Liston

5th Place — Emma Brown

6th Place — Allie Mullins

7th Place — Drew Brown

8th Place — Drew Brown

9th Place — Jacob Liston

10th Place — William Hickey

Class Four

1st Place — Logan Schmidt

2nd Place — William Hickey

3rd Place — Logan Schmidt

4th Place — Allie Mullins

5th Place — Sterlin Mullins

6th Place — Dalynn Jacob

7th Place — Dalynn Jacob

8th Place — Aiden Liston

9th Place — Jacob Liston

Grand Champion Market Turkey — Logan Schmidt

Reserve Champion Market Turkey — Sterlin Mullins

Market Chickens

Class One

1st Place — Allie Mullins

2nd Place — Reid Minor

3rd Place — Braylin Ocasio

4th Place — Brysen Curtis

5th Place — Eli Musselman

6th Place — Hayden Twining

7th Place — Kaylee Curtis

Class Two

1st Place — Jaden Towler

2nd Place — Sterlin Mullins

3rd Place — Riley Minor

4th Place — Maddox Arledge

5th Place — Wayne Kitchen

6th Place — Ehan Arnett

Class Three

1st Place — Allison Remick

2nd Place — Abby Liston

3rd Place — Jaron Towler

4th Place — Darby Minor

5th Place — Lucas Danberry

6th Place — Makayla Lange

Grand Champion Market Chickens — Allison Remick

Reserve Champion Market Chickens — Jaden Towler

Market Ducks

Class One

1st Place — Ellie Hill

2nd Place — Amelia Fisher

3rd Place — Courtney Thomas

4th Place — Levi Alphin

5th Place — Abigail Daniels

Class Two

1st Place — Landen Russell

2nd Place — Madison Black

3rd Place — Eli Musselman

4th Place — Claire Alphin

5th Place — Kellen Horavath

6th Place — William Green

Grand Champion Market Duck — Landen Russell

Reserve Champion Market Duck — Madison Black

Production Classes

Pullets (non-layers)

1st Place — Aiden Cox

2nd Place — Makayla Lange

3rd Place — Allison Remick

4th Place — Ava Moyer

5th Place — Lane Myers

6th Place — Makayla Lange

7th Place — Kassidy Lange

Layers

1st Place — Kassidy Lange

2nd Place — Kassidy Lange

3rd Place — Allison Remick

4th Place — Wayne Kitchen

5th Place — Courtney Melton

Fancy Poultry

Standards

1st Place — Courtney Melton

2nd Place — Caroline Rowe

Bantams

1st Place — Audrey Wallace

2nd Place — Colton Grosjean

3rd Place — Sterlin Mullins

4th Place — Allie Mullins

5th Place — Courtney Melton

Ducks

1st Place — Riley Minor

2nd Place — Makayla Lange

3rd Place — Emma Brown

4th Place — Knox Miller

5th Place — Hannah Thomas

6th Place — Drew Brown

7th Place — Makayla Lange

Turkeys

1st Place - Sterlin Mullins

2nd Place — Jared Thomas

3rd Place — Jared Thomas

Best Overall Fancy Poultry — Audrey Wallace

