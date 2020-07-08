Duck Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Hannah Thomas
2nd Place — Riley Minor
3rd Place — Courtney Thomas
4th Place — Kellen Horavath
5th Place — Mackenzie Henry
6th Place - Ellie Hill
Intermediate
1st Place — Claire Alphin
2nd Place — Amelia Fisher
3rd Place — Drew Brown
4th Place — Emma Brown
5th Place — William Green
Junior
1st Place — Levi Alphin
2nd Place — Knox Miller
3rd Place — Madison Black
4th Place — Landen Russell
Fancy Poultry Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Landon Drum
2nd Place — Audrey Wallace
Intermediate
1st Place — Sterlin Mullins
2nd Place — Allie Mullins
3rd Place — Dalton Bush
Junior
1st Place — Colton Grosjean
2nd Place — Knox Miller
3rd Place — Courtney Melton
4th Place — Aleksia Grosjean
Turkey Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Marcy Dudgeon
2nd Place — Bryson Dudgeon
Intermediate
1st Place — Jared Thomas
2nd Place — Sterlin Mullins
3rd Place — Allie Mullins
4th Place — Chase Cahill
5th Place — Brysen Curtis
6th Place — Kaylee Curtis
Junior
1st Place — Madison Black
Poultry Showmanship (broilers, pullets, layers)
Senior
1st Place — Allison Remick
2nd Place — Kassidy Lange
3rd Place — Riley Minor
4th Place — Wayne Kitchen
Intermediate
1st Place — Sterlin Mullins
2nd Place — Allie Mullins
3rd Place — Jaden Towler
4th Place — Jaron Towler
5th Place — Brysen Curtis
6th Place — Kaylee Curtis
7th Place — Reid Minor
Junior
1st Place — Courtney Melton
2nd Place — Lane Myers
Overall Poultry Senior Showmanship — Allison Remick