Duck Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Hannah Thomas

2nd Place — Riley Minor

3rd Place — Courtney Thomas

4th Place — Kellen Horavath

5th Place — Mackenzie Henry

6th Place - Ellie Hill

Intermediate

1st Place — Claire Alphin

2nd Place — Amelia Fisher

3rd Place — Drew Brown

4th Place — Emma Brown

5th Place — William Green

Junior

1st Place — Levi Alphin

2nd Place — Knox Miller

3rd Place — Madison Black

4th Place — Landen Russell

Fancy Poultry Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Landon Drum

2nd Place — Audrey Wallace

Intermediate

1st Place — Sterlin Mullins

2nd Place — Allie Mullins

3rd Place — Dalton Bush

Junior

1st Place — Colton Grosjean

2nd Place — Knox Miller

3rd Place — Courtney Melton

4th Place — Aleksia Grosjean

Turkey Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Marcy Dudgeon

2nd Place — Bryson Dudgeon

Intermediate

1st Place — Jared Thomas

2nd Place — Sterlin Mullins

3rd Place — Allie Mullins

4th Place — Chase Cahill

5th Place — Brysen Curtis

6th Place — Kaylee Curtis

Junior

1st Place — Madison Black

Poultry Showmanship (broilers, pullets, layers)

Senior

1st Place — Allison Remick

2nd Place — Kassidy Lange

3rd Place — Riley Minor

4th Place — Wayne Kitchen

Intermediate

1st Place — Sterlin Mullins

2nd Place — Allie Mullins

3rd Place — Jaden Towler

4th Place — Jaron Towler

5th Place — Brysen Curtis

6th Place — Kaylee Curtis

7th Place — Reid Minor

Junior

1st Place — Courtney Melton

2nd Place — Lane Myers

Overall Poultry Senior Showmanship — Allison Remick

