CHILLICOTHE — Pickaway-Ross’ SkillsUSA chapter is looking for a few good leaders, and a lot of student participation.
Advisors for SkillsUSA, one of several career and technical student organizations (CTSO) at the career center, hosted an informational session on Aug. 31 to encourage students to take part in the leadership organization.
SkillsUSA is the largest CTSO on main campus, made up of students in commercial carpentry, cosmetology, electrical technologies, engineering, law and public safety, machining and manufacturing, welding and programs in the health and human services and transportation academies.
The informational meeting provided juniors and seniors with a recap of activities chapter members have done and opportunities for the year ahead.
In addition to local activities, such as working at the Mace Healing Garden in Chillicothe and hosting a charity golf scramble, SkillsUSA chapter members can also take part in competitions that can bring recognition, scholarships and job offers.
Last year, Bryce Barlett, who completed the machining and manufacturing program, advanced to the national SkillsUSA competition where he placed second in CNC Milling.
Mason Willis, now a senior in automotive collision repair, placed first in the state in his field and, over the summer, Willis was awarded a scholarship from Lincoln Tech. Also, Pickaway-Ross’ community service team placed first at state.
After the presentation, an ice cream social gave students time to ask questions of the advisors and sign up if interested in running for an officer position.
Students and the community are encouraged to follow the chapter’s activities on Facebook at Pickaway-Ross Skills USA.