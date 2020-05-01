COLUMBUS — As restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are slowly lifted and we work our way back into enjoying more of the great outdoors, Prevent Blindness cautions that extended exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can immediately cause damage to eyes, including photokeratitis, also referred to as a “corneal sunburn.” UV damage to the eyes may also be cumulative, resulting in the development of cataract or cancer later in life.
Prevent Blindness has declared May as Ultraviolet Awareness Month to help educate the public on the dangers of UV exposure. The organization provides dedicated fact sheets and web resources on topics related to the basics from how UV can damage the eyes, to advice on choosing the best UV eye protection, and more.
The risk of sun-related eye problems is higher for people who:
• have light-colored eyes;
• spend long hours in the sun;
• have had cataract surgery;
• have certain retina disorders; or
• take certain medications, such as tetracycline, sulfa drugs, birth control pills, diuretics and tranquilizers that increase the eye's sensitivity to light.
The best protection against UV damage to the eyes is wearing a brimmed hat in conjunction with UV-blocking sunglasses.
Consumers should always read labels carefully and only purchase sunglasses that clearly state that they block 99 to 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B rays. An eye care professional can recommend the best eye protection based on outdoor activity and/or prescription lens needs.
“There are so many ways that we can protect our vision today and for years to come,” said Sherry Williams, president and CEO of the Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness. “Consistently protecting our eyes and faces is one way to help save sight.”
For more information on UV eye protection, please visit: http://www.preventblindness.org/protect-your-eyes-sun, or call Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate at 800-301-2020.