Jan Michael Long, judge of Probate Court, Divison of Pickaway County Common Pleas Court has issued the following September 2020 report.
Cases: Filed - Closed/Approved/Issued
Adoptions: 3 - 4
Civil Actions: 0 - 0
Estates: 25 - 29
Wrongful Death: 2 - 1
Incompetent Guardians: 1 - 1
Minor Guardianships: 0 - 0
Conservatorships: 0 - 0
Testamony Trusts 0 - 1
Miscellaneous: 0 - 0
Change of Name: 3 - 5
Minor Settlements: 0 - 0
Mental Illness: 0 - 0
Birth Registration/Certification: 0 - 0
Marriage: 50
Structured Settlement: 0 - 0
Disinterment: 0 - 1
Accounts: 23 - 24
Inventories: 18 - 20
Entries Journalized: 316