Jan Michael Long, judge of Probate Court, Divison of Pickaway County Common Pleas Court has issued the following September 2020 report. 

Cases: Filed - Closed/Approved/Issued

Adoptions: 3 - 4

Civil Actions: 0 - 0

Estates: 25 - 29

Wrongful Death: 2 - 1

Incompetent Guardians: 1 - 1

Minor Guardianships: 0 - 0

Conservatorships: 0 - 0

Testamony Trusts 0 - 1

Miscellaneous: 0 - 0

Change of Name: 3 - 5

Minor Settlements: 0 - 0

Mental Illness: 0 - 0

Birth Registration/Certification: 0 - 0

Marriage: 50

Structured Settlement: 0 - 0

Disinterment: 0 - 1

Accounts: 23 - 24

Inventories: 18 - 20

Entries Journalized: 316

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com follow on twitter @Collins_Herald

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments