CIRCLEVILLE — The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what are the common warning signs of the disease,how to better communicate and have those difficult conversations. We also share how to keep your brain healthy!
The programs are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900
• Sept. 15 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11:30 a.m.
• Sept. 17 — Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 3 p.m.
• Sept. 22 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11:30 a.m.
• Sept. 23 — Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 7 p.m.
• Sept. 24 — Effective Communication Strategies, 3 p.m.
• Sept. 28 — Dementia Conversations, 10 a.m.
• Sept. 29 — 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11:30 a.m.
• Sept. 29 — Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — Tips From the Latest Research, 2 p.m.
• Sept. 30 — Living with Alzheimer’s — Younger Onset, 7 p.m.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.