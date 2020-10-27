Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Pickaway County Park District Board meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m. virtual meeting. Public access is available online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85639389434?pwd=dWZwWEhYbk40YmI0YkRLUGhqbnk4UT09, Meeting ID: 856 3938 9434, Passcode: 254922, Dial-in numbers: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592.
Monday Nov. 2
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 p.m., Township Meeting Hall.
• Circleville Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall, Circleville
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd. Circleville.
• Jackson Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Community Center.
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville
Tuesday, Nov. 3
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., City Hill, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
• Circleville Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park at the Starkey Pavilion.
• Salt Creek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township Office, 13040 state Route 57 East Kingston Ohio 45644
• Pickaway County Veteran’s Commission, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Annex, 141 W. Main Street Suite 300, Circleville.
• Madison Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House.
Monday Nov. 9
• Circleville High School Association, 7 p.m., Circleville High School
• Soldier’s Monumental Association, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 165 E. Main St. 1st Floor, Circleville.
• Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. City Hall, 127 S. Court St.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• Circleville Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
Wednesday Nov. 11
• American Legion Post 134, 6 p.m., U.S. 23.
Thursday, Nov. 12
• Pickaway Metropolitian Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 7 p.m. Pickaway County Public Library, Circleville.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, 7 p.m. 2030 Stoneridge Dr., Circleville
Monday Nov. 16
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
Tuesday Nov. 17
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., City Hill, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Board of Health, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 2nd Floor Confrence room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appleasn And Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
Friday, Nov. 20
• P3 Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Community Room 1 and 2
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Pickaway County Park Board , noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 1st Floor Confrence Room
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.