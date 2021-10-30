Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Nov. 1
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., township house in Five Points.
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center in Fox.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• City of Circleville Historic District Review Board meeting, 5 p.m., administration conference room, 104 East Main Street, Circleville.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
• Walnut Township Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., township house, Winchester Road, Ashville.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 141 West Main Street, Suite 300, Circleville.
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, Derby.
• Harrison Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Harrison Township House, 2746 Weigand Road, Lockbourne.
• Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees Finance Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Main Library. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the 2022 budget.
• City of Circleville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city administration conference room.
Thursday, Nov. 4
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Executive Committee, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, Ohio Christian University Business Innovation Center (OCUBIC), 1360 Lancaster Pike, Circleville.
• Circleville City Charter Commission, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m. Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Monday, Nov. 8
• Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., township office.
• Pickaway County Airport Authority, 7 p.m., airport administration building.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., city administration building.
• Circleville City Council Safety and/or Judicial Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. Judicial Committee meeting is to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Washington Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m.
• Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees monthly meeting, 6 p.m., township office, 11060 Main Street, Stoutsville.
• Southwest Pickaway Fire District, 7 p.m., Southwest Pickaway Fire District Firehouse, 107 Green Street, Williamsport.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting, 8:30 a.m., Pickaway MHA office, 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Main Library.
Thursday, Nov. 11
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Pick-A-Fay Joint Fire District’s regularly-scheduled board meeting, 6 p.m., fire house, 17 North Church Street, New Holland.
• Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., board conference room, main campus, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., American Legion Post #134, US 23, Circleville. Meeting located in the banquet room.
Monday, Nov. 15
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., township house in Five Points.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Public Health Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., second floor conference room, 110 Island Road, Circleville.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m. Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• Harrison Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Harrison Township House, 2746 Weigand Road, Lockbourne.
Thursday, Nov. 18
• Circleville City Charter Commission, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m. Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Friday, Nov. 19
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Ohio Christian University Business Innovation Center (OCUBIC), 1360 Lancaster Pike, Circleville
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Circleville City Council Service and/or Finance Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers.
• Pickaway County Park District, 12 p.m., Ankrom building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
Monday, Nov. 29
• Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., township office.
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.