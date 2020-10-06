Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Saltcreek Township Trustees meeting, Hocking County, 7 p.m., Township Building, Sam’s Creek Road.
• Circleville City Council meeting, via teleconference, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Salt Creek Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 13040 state Route 56 East, Kingston.
• Pickaway County Veterans Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
• Madison Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., Township House.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Board meeting, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District board meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive.
• Pickaway County Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., virtual meeting. Public access is at https://go.clohio.org/PCLBoardOct or by phone at 929-436-2866. Meeting ID is 836 5495 0772 and the passcode is 490463.
• The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG), 10 a.m. via electronic communication. Please contact 740-775-5030, ext. 103 for an invitation to participate.
Monday, Oct. 12
• Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 127 S. Court St.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, 104 E. Franklin St.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Walnut Township Zoning Board, 7:30 p.m., Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Pike, Ashville.
Thursday, Oct. 15
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Oct. 19
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Monroe Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Township House Five Points.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Circleville City Council meeting, via teleconference, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• Pickaway Progress Partnership executive committee meeting, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Pickaway County Park District Board meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.