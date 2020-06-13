Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Saturday, June 13
• Westfall Local School District Board of Education special work session, 8 a.m., District Office, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport. There will be an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purpose.
Monday, June 15
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• South Bloomfield Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., 5000 Park Place, South Bloomfield, municipal building. The proposed 2021 tax budget will be reviewed.
• The Westfall Local School District Records Commission meeting at 6:15 p.m., preceding the Regular Board of Education meeting at the Westfall District Office, Williamsport, to discuss matters regarding record retention and disposal. This is an annual meeting that complies with state law as recommended by the State Auditor’s office.
• Westfall Local Schools Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Westfall District Office, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport.
• Circleville Police Department Records Retention meeting, 2 p.m., police department.
Tuesday, June 16
• Pickaway County Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Services Building, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission monthly meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., remote teleconference.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Walnut Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Township House, Winchester Road, Ashville.
Wednesday, June 17
• Pickaway County Board of Elections meeting, 9 a.m., board office, 141 West Main Street, Suite 800.
Thursday, June 18
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Executive Committee meeting, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Friday, June 19
• Teays Valley Board of Education special work session meeting, 8 a.m., Cimi’s Bistro Conference Room, Grove City.
Tuesday, June 23
• Pickaway County Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Circleville City Council finance meeting, 6 p.m., via remote teleconference.
Tuesday, June 30
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.