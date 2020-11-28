Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Nov. 30
• Deercreek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Deercreek Township Office.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Washington Township Zoning Commission, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd. Circleville, Masks are required to attend.
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., virtual meeting.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
• Walnut Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township House. Winchester Rd., Ashville, Ohio.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• Madison Township Trustees, 7 p.m. Madison Township House.
• Salt Creek Township Trustees, 7 p.m. Salt Creek Township House, 13049 State Route 56 East, Kingston.
• Picakway County Veteran’s Service Commission, 6 p.m. virtual meeting. To access the meeting call their office at 740-474-3650 by 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Thursday, Dec. 3
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Education, 6 p.m. PRCTC Main Campus Cafeteria, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
Monday, Dec. 7
• Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 p.m. Township Meeting Hall, Darby.
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., Circleville.
• Jackson Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Community Center, Fox.
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
Monday, Dec. 14
• City of Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Circleville.
• Teays Valley Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., High School Community Room. Appropriate Social Distancing will be observed.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., virtual meeting.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Dec. 21
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Monday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township Meeting Hall, Darby.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Monroe Township Trustees Annual end of the year meeting, 9 a.m., Township House, Five Points