Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center in Fox.
• Circleville City Council Committee of a Whole meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. Circleville City Council meeting is to follow at 7 p.m.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, Derby.
• Monroe Township Trustees regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., township house in Five Points.
• Washington Township Zoning Commission, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• Washington Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m.
• Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees monthly meeting, 6 p.m., township office, 11060 Main Street, Stoutsville.
• Southwest Pickaway Fire District, 7 p.m., Southwest Pickaway Fire District Firehouse, 107 Green Street, Williamsport.
• City of Circleville Historic District Review Board meeting, 5 p.m., administration conference room.
• Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District Board meeting, 7 p.m., meeting room 1100.
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting, 8:30 a.m., Pickaway MHA office, 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Pick-A-Fay Joint Fire District’s regularly-scheduled board meeting, 6 p.m., fire house, 17 North Church Street, New Holland.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., American Legion Post #134, US 23, Circleville. Meeting located in the banquet room.
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Executive Committee, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, Ohio Christian University Business Innovation Center (OCUBIC), 1360 Lancaster Pike, Circleville.
Monday, Sept. 13
• Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., township office.
• Pickaway County Airport Authority, 7 p.m., airport administration building.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., city administration building.
• Circleville City Council Safety and/or Judicial Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. Judicial Committee meeting is to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
• Pickaway County Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Main Library.
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Monday, Sept. 20
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., township house in Five Points.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
• Pickaway County Public Health Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., second floor conference room, 110 Island Road, Circleville.
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• Harrison Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Harrison Township House, 2746 Weigand Road, Lockbourne.
Monday, Sept. 27
• Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., township office.
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Teays Valley Board of Education special meeting, 4:30 p.m., high school community room. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss growth in the district and diversity.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• Circleville City Council Service and/or Finance Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers.
• Pickaway County Park District, 12 p.m., Ankrom building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.