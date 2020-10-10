Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Oct. 12
• Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom. To participate: Dial: 1-646-558-8656; Meeting ID: 86467405832; Passcode: 058340.
• Logan Elm School Board meeting, 6 p.m., McDowell Middle School, 9579 Tarlton Rd.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, 104 E. Franklin St.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Walnut Township Zoning Board, 7:30 p.m., Walnut Township House, 16017 Winchester Pike, Ashville.
Thursday, Oct. 15
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, Oct. 16
• Walnut Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Township House, Winchester Road, Ashville.
Monday, Oct. 19
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Monroe Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Township House Five Points.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Circleville City Council meeting, via teleconference, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• Pickaway Progress Partnership executive committee meeting, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Pickaway County Park District Board meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.