Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 5 p.m., Main Library.
• Circleville City Charter Commission, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Amanda-Clearcreek Local Board of Education, 7 p.m., Amanda-Clearcreek High School, Room 1100, 321 East Main Street, Amanda.
Monday, Feb. 21
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., township house, Five Points.
• Pickaway County Airport Authority, monthly board meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport Office, 28181 McCrady Road, Circleville.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Park District Board, 12 p.m., Ankrom Building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
• Westfall Local Schools Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Westfall Elementary School Cafeteria, 9391 state Route 56 West, Williamsport.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees, special meeting, 7 p.m.,community center, 20010 Fox Road, Circleville. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the findings of the zoning commission for the district change for Ruff Farms on Stonerock Road.
Monday, Feb. 28
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Teays Valley Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., high school community room.
Tuesday, March 1
• Harrison Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., township building, Sam’s Creek Road, Hocking County.
Wednesday, March 2
• Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, 6 p.m., 141 West Main Street, Suite 3008, Circleville.
Thursday, March 3
• Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF), 7 p.m., 770 North Court Street, Circleville.
Monday, March 7
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., township house, Five Points.
• Darby Township Trustees, 7 p.m., township meeting hall, Derby.
• Wayne Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Wayne Township House, 25418 state Route 104, Circleville.
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., community center, Fox.
Tuesday, March 8
• Circleville Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., city administration building, 104 East Franklin Street, Circleville.
Thursday, March 10
• Pickaway County Library Board meeting, 5 p.m., Main Library.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District (EHRWSD), monthly board meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., banquet room, American Legion Post 134, 23363 U.S. Route 23, Circleville.
Monday, March 14
• Harrison Township Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
Tuesday, March 15
• Harrison Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Harrison Township Fire Department, conference room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
Thursday, March 17
• Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF), 7 p.m., 770 North Court Street, Circleville.
Monday, March 21
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., township house, Five Points.
Tuesday, March 22
• Pickaway County Park District Board, 12 p.m., Ankrom Building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
Monday, March 28
• Perry Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.