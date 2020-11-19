Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, Nov. 19
• Scioto Township Trustees. 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Friday, Nov. 20
• P3 Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Community Room 1 and 2
Monday, Nov. 23
• Circleville Records Retention Meeting, 2 p.m., 151 E. Franklin St., Police Department Basement.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Pickaway County Park Board , noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 1st Floor Conference Room
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Washington Township Zoning Commission, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd. Circleville, Masks are required to attend.