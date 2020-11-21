Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Nov. 23
• Circleville Records Retention Meeting, 2 p.m., 151 E. Franklin St., Police Department Basement.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Pickaway County Park Board , noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 1st Floor Conference Room
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• Washington Township Zoning Commission, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Rd. Circleville, Masks are required to attend.
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., virtual meeting.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• Madison Township Trustees, 7 p.m. Madison Township House.
• Salt Creek Township Trustees, 7 p.m. Salt Creek Township House, 13049 State Route 56 East, Kingston.
• Picakway County Veteran’s Service Commission, 6 p.m. 141 W. Main Street Suite 300, Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 3
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• P3 Executive Committee, 8 a.m., P3 Confrence Room, OCUBIC.
Monday, Dec. 7
• Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 p.m. Township Meeting Hall, Darby.
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., Circleville.
• Jackson Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Community Center, Fox.
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
Monday, Dec. 14
• City of Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., virtual meeting.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Dec. 21
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Monday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township Meeting Hall, Darby.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Monroe Township Trustees Annual end of the year meeting, 9 a.m., Township House, Five Points