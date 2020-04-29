Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Friday, May 1
• Walnut Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Township House, Winchester Road, Ashville.
• The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Lease Oversight Committee special electronic meeting at 10:45 a.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to conduct the regular business affairs of the Board and to consider or act upon any other business as may properly come before the Board. Public access is available at Meeting number (access code): 477 096 816; Join by phone; Tap to call in from a mobile device (attendees only); +1-312-535-8110 United States Toll (Chicago); 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada); Join from a video system or application; Dial 477096816@ohiohealth.webex.com; You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Monday, May 4
• Due to emergency declarations issued by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health imposing limitations on public meetings, the Monroe Township Trustees have decided to conduct an abbreviated meeting without public attendance at 7:30 p.m. at the Monroe Township House.
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., township meeting hall, Derby.
• Tree Commission meeting, 9 a.m. in council chambers.
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Community Center in Fox.
Tuesday, May 5
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees Hocking County, 7 p.m., township building on Sam’s Creek Road.
• Remote teleconference Circleville Council meeting, 7 p.m.
• Westfall Local Schools Board of Education special meeting, 7 a.m., Westfall District Office, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport. The mmeting is solely for the purpose of awarding contracts for summer district improvement projects.
Wednesday, May 6
• Madison Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m. at the township house.
• Harrison Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m. Sealed bids will be publicly opened via online meeting and read for the construction, furnishing of all materials, labor, and equipment under a unit price contract for the 2020 Harrison Township Duvall Road and Lockbourne Eastern Road Intersection Improvements project. Due to social distancing, this meeting will only take place via Zoom video conferencing. Anyone wishing to view the live feed, contact Lindsay Mayse, Harrison Township Fiscal Officer at harrisonpickaway@gmail.com before May 4.
Thursday, May 7
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pleasant Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oakfield.
Friday, May 15
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, special meeting.
Tuesday, May 19
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, May 21
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.