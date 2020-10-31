Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday Nov. 2
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 p.m., Township Meeting Hall.
• Circleville Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall, Circleville
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Jackson Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Community Center.
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville
Tuesday, Nov. 3
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., City Hill, Circleville.
• Logan Elm Board of Education, work session, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Middle School.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
• Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District, 6 p.m., the meeting will be head electronically with Zoom at the following address:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92953693882?pwd=c1crMHhHNW1pcHdVWDd6VnUwVDRydz09, Meeting ID: 929 5369 3882, Passcode: 078463
Wednesday, Nov. 4
• Circleville Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park at the Starkey Pavilion.
• Salt Creek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township Office, 13040 state Route 57 East Kingston Ohio 45644
• Pickaway County Veteran’s Commission, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Annex, 141 W. Main Street Suite 300, Circleville.
• Madison Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House.
Thursday, Nov. 5
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 10 a.m., electric communication, for more information, call 740-775-5030, ext. 103.
Monday, Nov. 9
• Circleville High School Association, 7 p.m., Circleville High School
• Soldier’s Monumental Association, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 165 E. Main St. 1st Floor, Circleville.
• Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. City Hall, 127 S. Court St.
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd. Circleville.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
• Circleville Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
Wednesday Nov. 11
• American Legion Post 134, 6 p.m., U.S. 23.
Thursday, Nov. 12
• Pickaway Metropolitian Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 7 p.m. Pickaway County Public Library, Circleville.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, 7 p.m. 2030 Stoneridge Dr., Circleville
Monday Nov. 16
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
Tuesday Nov. 17
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., City Hill, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Board of Health, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 2nd Floor Confrence room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appleasn And Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission,7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, Nov. 19
• Scioto Township Trustees. 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Friday, Nov. 20
• P3 Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Community Room 1 and 2
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Pickaway County Park Board , noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 1st Floor Confrence Room
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.