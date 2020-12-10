Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District Special Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., PRCTC Main Campus, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe, Ohio.
• Pickaway County Library Organizational meeting, 6 p.m., access available at https://go.clcohio.org/PCLDec2020 or by phone at 1-929-436-2866, Meeting ID: 893 1358 0427 Passcode: 429333
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m., virtual meeting. Public access is available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89586586280?pwd=UlVkVXJmQXpjTWtkdVFqOXEzRnB2QT09 Meeting ID: 895 8658 6280, Passcode: 808982, Dial-in numbers: 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656.
Monday, Dec. 14
• City of Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m. City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Circleville.
• Deercreek Township Trustees, 7 pm., Township Office, 9980 U.S. 22.
• Teays Valley Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., High School Community Room. Appropriate Social Distancing will be observed.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., virtual meeting.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Law Library Resources Board, 8 a.m., virtual meeting. To attend contact Alice Malott, director at 740-474-8376
Monday, Dec. 21
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Monday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township Meeting Hall, Darby.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Monroe Township Trustees Annual end of the year meeting, 9 a.m., Township House, Five Points