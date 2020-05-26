Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, May 26
• Pickaway County Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Perry Township Trustees meeting, Pickaway County, 7 p.m., Township Building, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Circleville City Council Finance Committee meeting, 6 p.m., via remote teleconference.
Thursday, May 28
• Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Education meeting 6:30 p.m.; visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/452400733; You can also dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (571) 317-3122, Access Code: 452-400-733
Monday, June 1
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., township hall, Derby.
• Tree Commission meeting, 9 a.m., council chambers.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Jackson Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center in Fox.
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main St., Darbyville.
Tuesday, June 2
• Saltcreek Township Trustees meeting, Hocking County, Township Building on Sam’s Creek Road, 7 p.m.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
Wednesday, June 3
• Salt Creek Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township office, 13040 state Route 56, Kingston.
• Pickaway County Veterans Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
• Circleville High School Association meeting, 7 p.m., Circleville High School Alumni Room.
• Madison Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., township house.
Thursday, June 4
• Pleasant Township Trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oakfield.
Monday, June 8
• Soldiers Monumental Association meeting, 7 p.m., 165 E. Main St., first floor Memorial Hall.
• Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 127 S. Court St.
Tuesday, June 9
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, 104 E. Franklin St., Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
Wednesday, June 10
• American Legion Post 134 meeting, 6 p.m., US Route 23.
Thursday, June 11
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., North Court Street, Circleville Public Library.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
Monday, June 15
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
Tuesday, June 16
• Pickaway County Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Services Building, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission monthly meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
Thursday, June 18
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Executive Committee meeting, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
Tuesday, June 23
• Pickaway County Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
Tuesday, June 30
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.