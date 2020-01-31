Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Feb. 3
• Tree Commission, 9 a.m., Council Chambers.
• Monroe Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Township House Five Points.
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
• Jackson Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., at the Community Center in Fox.
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., at the Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main Street, Darbyville.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Walnut Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m.,township hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township Building on Sam’s Creek Road, Laurelville.
• Pickaway County Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Services Building, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Salt Creek Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Township Office, 13040 state Route 56, East Kingston.
• Pickaway County Veterans Commission, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
• Madison Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Township House.
• The City of Circleville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Council Chambers.
• Circleville High School Association, 7 p.m., Circleville High School Alumni room.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• Pickaway Toastmasters meeting, 5:30 p.m., Pickaway County District Library.
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Monday, Feb. 10
• Soldiers Monumental Association, 7 p.m., 165 E. Main St., first floor, Memorial Hall.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., 127 S. Court St., Second Floor.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• American Legion Post 134, 6 p.m., U.S. Route 23.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., North Court Street, Circleville Public Library.
Monday, Feb. 17
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Services Building, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Board of Elections meeting, 9 a.m., board office, 141 W. Main St., Circleville.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Executive Committee meeting, 9 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
• Pickaway County Park District Board of Commissioners, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities meeting, 6 p.m., 200 E. High St., Circleville.
Monday, March 2
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Washington Township Zoning Commission meeting, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
Tuesday, March 3
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
Friday, March 20
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m., OhioHealth Berger Hospital, Community Room 1 and 2.