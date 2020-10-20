Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Circleville City Council meeting, via teleconference, 7 p.m.
• Pickaway County Public Health, second floor conference room, 110 Island Road, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• The Pickaway County Board of Elections, board office at 141 W. Main St. Suite 800, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• Pickaway Progress Partnership executive committee meeting, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
Monday, Oct. 26
• Lease Oversight Committee Board of Directors, virtual meeting, 8 a.m. To attend call 1-650-479-3208.
• The Circleville Records Commission, 2 p.m. Police Department training room, 151 E. Franklin St. Circleville.
• Teays Valley School board, 6:30 p.m. High School Community Room, 3887 State Route 752, Ashville.
• Pickaway County Community Action, noon, zoom confrence call.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• Pickaway County Park District Board meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m. virtual meeting. Public access is available online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85639389434?pwd=dWZwWEhYbk40YmI0YkRLUGhqbnk4UT09, Meeting ID: 856 3938 9434, Passcode: 254922, Dial-in numbers: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592.