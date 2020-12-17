Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Law Library Resources Board, 8 a.m., virtual meeting. To attend contact Alice Malott, director at 740-474-8376
•Board of Education of the Pickaway-Ross Joint Vocational School District, 5:30 p.m., Board Conference Room at the PRCTC Main Campus, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
Monday, Dec. 21
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Monday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Rd., Circleville.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Pickaway County Commissioners Office, 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Earnhardt Hill Regional Water & Sewer District Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Darby Township Trustees, 8 a.m., Township Meeting Hall, Darby.
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Monroe Township Trustees Annual end of the year meeting, 9 a.m., Township House, Five Points