Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, June 8
• Soldiers Monumental Association meeting, 7 p.m., 165 E. Main St., first floor Memorial Hall.
• Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 127 S. Court St., via video conference; televised on CGTV Channel 1021 or Spectrum Channel 21.
Tuesday, June 9
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, 104 E. Franklin St., Circleville.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Circleville Police Records Retention Commission meeting, 3 p.m., municipal court/police training room, 151 East Franklin Street.
• Circleville City Council safety meeting, 6 p.m., via remote teleconference.
Wednesday, June 10
• American Legion Post 134 meeting, 6 p.m., US Route 23.
• Washington Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., 21339 Ringgold Southern Road.
Thursday, June 11
• Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 8:30 a.m., 176 Rustic Drive, Circleville.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., North Court Street, Circleville Public Library.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
Monday, June 15
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St., Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• South Bloomfield Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., 5000 Park Place, South Bloomfield, municipal building. The proposed 2021 tax budget will be reviewed.
Tuesday, June 16
• Pickaway County Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Services Building, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission monthly meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Thursday, June 18
• Pickaway Progress Partnership Executive Committee meeting, 8 a.m., P3 Conference Room, OCUBIC.
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Friday, June 19
• Teays Valley Board of Education special work session meeting, 8 a.m., Cimi’s Bistro Conference Room, Grove City.
Tuesday, June 23
• Pickaway County Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Road, first floor conference room.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.
• Circleville City Council finance meeting, 6 p.m., via remote teleconference.
Tuesday, June 30
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 Franklin St.