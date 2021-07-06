Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Tuesday, July 6
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Circleville City Council Finance Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. Public hearing to follow at 6:30 p.m. and council meeting is to follow at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
• Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 141 West Main Street, Suite 300, Circleville.
Thursday, July 8
• Pickaway County Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Crites-Hannan Meeting Room (A&B combined) at the Main Library.
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Circleville City Council Safety and/or Judicial Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. Judicial Committee meeting is to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.
• Pick-A-Fay Joint Fire District’s regularly-scheduled board meeting, 6 p.m., fire house, 17 North Church Street, New Holland.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., American Legion Post #134, US 23, Circleville. Meeting located in the banquet room.
Monday, July 12
• Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., township office.
• Pickaway County Airport Authority, 7 p.m., airport administration building.
• Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing, 7 p.m., council chambers, 127 South Court Street. The purpose is to hear Conditional Use Application 2021-BZA-12 and Variance Case Application 2021-BZA-13, requesting conditional use approval to allow a five-foot by eight-foot digital sign. A variance is also needed to allow the sign to be larger than the maximum permitted size for a church sing.
Tuesday, July 13
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., city administration building.
• Circleville City Council Safety and/or Judicial Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. Judicial Committee meeting is to immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
• Washington Township Trustees Budget Hearing, 7 p.m., Washington Township Meeting House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville. A regular township meeting is to follow at 7:30 p.m.
• Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees monthly meeting, 6 p.m., township office, 11060 Main Street, Stoutsville.
• Southwest Pickaway Fire District, 7 p.m., Southwest Pickaway Fire District Firehouse, 107 Green Street, Williamsport.
• Walnut Township Zoning Committee meeting, 7 p.m., township building, Winchester Road.
Thursday, July 15
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Monday, July 19
• Circleville Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville.
• Monroe Township Trustees regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., township house in Five Points.
Tuesday, July 20
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers.
• Pickaway County Public Health Board of Health meeting, 7 p.m., second floor conference room, 110 Island Road, Circleville.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m, Scioto Township Service Center, 6752 state Route 762, Commercial Point.
Monday, July 26
• Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., township office.
Tuesday, July 27
• Pickaway County Park District, 12 p.m., Ankrom building, Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
Tuesday, July 28
• Circleville City Council Service and/or Finance Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers.