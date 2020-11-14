Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday Nov. 16
• Circleville Township Trustees, 7 p.m., 2665 N. Court St.
• Teays Valley Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., High School Community Room.
• Monroe Township Trustees, 7:30 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Walnut Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Township House, Winchester Rd. Ashville.
• Westfall Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Westfall District Office, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport, Ohio 43164.
• Pickaway County Board of Elections, 9 a.m., 141 W. Main St. Suite 800. The purpose of this meeting is to rule on absentee and provisional ballots.
Tuesday Nov. 17
• Circleville City Council, 7 p.m., City Hill, Circleville.
• Circleville Civil Service Commission, 8:30 a.m., City Administration Building, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Board of Health, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 2nd Floor Confrence room.
• Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appleasn And Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Township House, Five Points.
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.
• Board of Trustees of the Northern Pickaway County Join Economic Development District and Madison Township Joint Economic Development District, 3:30 p.m., Norfolk Southern Corporation Conference Room, 3329 Thoroughbred Drive, Lockbourne, OH 43217.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission,7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
• Pickaway County Board of Elections, 10 a.m., OCU Robert W. Plaster Center, 1360 Lancaster Pike, training room 211. Purpose of the meeting is to certify the Nov. 3 general election.
Thursday, Nov. 19
• Scioto Township Trustees. 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
Friday, Nov. 20
• P3 Board of Directors, 8 a.m., Ohio Health Berger Hospital, Community Room 1 and 2
Monday, Nov. 23
• Circleville Records Retention Meeting, 2 p.m., 151 E. Franklin St., Police Department Basement.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Pickaway County Park Board , noon, Pickaway County Service Center, 110 Island Rd. 1st Floor Conference Room
• Pickaway County Commissioners, 9 a.m., 139 E. Franklin St.