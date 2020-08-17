CIRCLEVILLE — The Rotary District 6690 serving Central and Southeast Ohio is hosting a virtual public event to celebrate the community service performed by the organization’s 3,500 members.
Prospective volunteers are encouraged to register for “Meet Rotary! It’s more than you think” scheduled for Aug. 25 from 6-7 p.m. Guests can register for this inspirational web-based event at www.Rotary6690.org/MeetRotary.
District Governor Steve Heiser of Columbus shared, “Rotary is all about fellowship and service. As individuals, we can make a difference, but when we come together, Rotary opens opportunities to make a tremendous impact right here in our community, but also around the world.”
Rotary in Southeast and Central Ohio rose to the challenge as families across the region faced food shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown. Rotary members from the district’s 59 clubs raised more than $125,000 in a matter of days to support the food banks and food pantries serving the area.
The virtual Meet Rotary event will include stories of community service as well as highlight some of the professional and leadership development opportunities offered by the organization.