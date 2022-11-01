featured Pumpkin Show Art Contest Winners Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Molly Miller Best of Show Class 2 Submitted photo Brian Heddleson Best Show Adult Art Submitted photo Shannon Bryant Best of Show Pumpkins only Submitted photo Anthony Carrillo Best of Show Preschool-Class 1 Adam Hoover Best of Show Photography Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Inspired to create, these artists were awarded coveted blue ribbons for their art at the Pumpkin Show. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pumpkin Show Artist Contest Art Sport Winner Ribbon Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Pumpkin Show Cleaned Up, Organizers Turn Eyes To Next Year 'It ain’t broke!!! Don’t fix it!' Winners of the Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run OHSAA Radio Network Playoff Preview Show and Spectrum Broadcasts Box Scores: Round One of Playoffs Trending Recipes