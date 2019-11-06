Best Irish Cobbler
1. Tom Shea
Best Kennebec
1. Diane Gabriel
2. David Fast
3. Gene Koch
Best Kind any other Potatoes
1. Abbigail and Adam Fast
Best Red Sweet Potatoes
1. Diane Gabriel
Best Yams
1. Marty Mace
Best Plate Limas- Hulled
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Theresa Kerns
3. David Kerns
Best Plate String Beans (10 Pods)
1. David Kerns
2. Laura Bethel
3. Theresa Kerns
Best Jar Dry Horticultural Beans
1. Harely Wing
Best Jar Dry Lima Beans
1. Harley Wing
2. Diane Gabriel
3. Carley Lane
Best Jar Dry Red Kidney Beans
1. Harley Wing
Best Jar Dry Any Other Kind Beans
1. Clarrissa Cooper
2. Harley Wing
3. Carley Lane
Best Tabel Beets
1. Dick McClish
2. Harriet McClish
Best Carrots
1. Marty Mace
2. Gene Koch
3. Clarissa Cooper
Best Ears Field Corn
1. Brice Weller
2. Linda Mace
3. Jennifer Johnston
Best Ears Ornamental Corn
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Colleen Trapp
3. Wayne Morrow
Best Ears Strawberry Popcorn
1. Diane Gabriel
Best Ears Any Other Kind Popcorn
1. Diane Gabriel
2. John Neff
Best Cucumbers
1. William Hill
2. Randy Eitel
3. Sela Weller
Best Yellow Onions
1. Clarissa Cooper
2. Harley Wing
3. Gene Koch
Best Green Onions
1. Patty Elward
Best Green Peppers
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Kinze Weller
3. Harriet MccLish
Best Red Peppers
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Dick McClish
3. Chance Tatman
Best Hungarian Wax Peppers
1. Jennifer Johnston
2. Rachel Naijar
3. Zane Trace FFA
Best Red Pimentos
1. Jennifer Johnson
Best Hot Peppers
1. Barry Bburns
2. Aubrey Johnston
3. Barb Crist
Best Any Other Kind Peppers
1. Zane Trace FFA
2. Dennis Crist
3. Bruce Weller
Best Red Tomatoes
1. Randy Eitel
2. Clarissa Cooper
3. Teresa Embry
Best Smal Salad Tomatoes
1. Rachel Najjer
2. Laura Bethel
3. Holy Hulse
Best Yellow Tomatoes
1. DAve Hulse
2. Scott Morton
Best Any Other Kind Tomatoes
1. Gene Koch
2. Jennifer Johnston
3. Harley Wing
Best Any Kind Turnips
1. Donny Bethel
2. David Kerns
3. Laura Bethel
Best Acorn Squash
1. Reg Huffer
2. Gene Koch
3. Kathleen Hall
Best Butternut Squash
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
3. Teresa Embry
Best Zucchini Squash
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Harley Wing
3. Gene Koch
Best Swiss Chard
1. Harriet McClish
2. Dick McClish
3. Marcia Helwagen
Best Egg Plant
1. Dane Gabriel
2. Harriet McClish
3. Dick McClish
Best Okra
1. Clarissa Cooper
Best Stalk Peanuts
1. Vonada Loats
Best Hickory Nuts
1. Greg Huffer
2. Debbie Thompson
3. Linda Mace
Best Black Walnuts
1. Carley Lane
2. Harley Wing
3. Debbie Thompson
Best Chestnuts
1. Harely Wing
Most Unusual Freak
1. Alivia Stump
2. Lori Fast
3. Scott Morton
Any Vegetable Not Listed
1. Clarissa Cooper
2. Scott Morton
3. Mary Hoffman
Best Watermelon
1. Grady Johnston
2. Jennifer Johnston
Largest Beet
1. Wayne Marrow
2. Gene Koch
Largest Cucumber
1. Randy Eitel
Largest Sunflower Head
1. Paul Jacobs
2. Dennis Crist
3. David Kasler
Largest Carrot
1. Clarissa Cooper
2. Gene Koch
Largest Onion
1. Wayne Morrow
2. Gene Koch
3. Clarissa Cooper
Largest Potato
1. Diane Gabriel
Largest Sweet Potato
1. Hinton Waites
2. Carol Wysong
3. John Wyson, Diane Gabriel
Largest Zucchini
1. Gene Koch
2. Linda Carter
3. Aubrey Johnston, Grady Johnston
Largest Radish
1. David Kerns
Largest Watermelon
1. Teresa Embry
Largest Squash
1. Carley Lane
2. Harley Wing
3. Gene Koch
Best Apples Any Kind
1. John Hoffman
2. Diane Gabriel
Largest Apples Any Kind
1. Harley Wing
Best Pears
1. Aubrey Johnston
2. Caryn Koch-Esterline
3. Diane Gabriel
Largest Pears
1. Cicely Esterline
2. Anna Click
Best Plate Any Kind Fruit
1. William Hill
2. George Terry
3. Harriet McClish
Best Display of Fruits and Vegetables
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Robe Febes
3. Anna Click
Pumpkin Face Ages 3-5
1. Avery Cocoran
2. Brice Weller, Sophia Angeski
3. Sydney Moran
Pumpkin Face Ages 6-7
1. Juliet Kinne
2. Jessa Jenkins
3. Alivia Corcoran
Best of Show Ages 3-7
Gwen Epps
Pumpkin Face Ages 8-9
1. Ronan Najjar
2. Bryan Rittinger
3. Dalton Davy
Pumpkin Face Ages 10-12
1. Cicely Esterline
2. Sophia Kinne
3. Laina Welch
Best of Show Ages 8-12
Kylie McCain
Pumpkin Face Ages 13-15
1. Naomi Kinne
2. Chance Tatman
3. Quincy Lowery
Pumpkin Face ages 16 and over
1. Tatum Tatman
2. Elizabeth Lemaster
3. Carla Maring
Best of Show Ages 13 and over
Naomi Kinne