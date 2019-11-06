Best Irish Cobbler

1. Tom Shea

Best Kennebec

1. Diane Gabriel

2. David Fast

3. Gene Koch

Best Kind any other Potatoes

1. Abbigail and Adam Fast

Best Red Sweet Potatoes

1. Diane Gabriel

Best Yams

1. Marty Mace

Best Plate Limas- Hulled

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Theresa Kerns

3. David Kerns

Best Plate String Beans (10 Pods)

1. David Kerns

2. Laura Bethel

3. Theresa Kerns

Best Jar Dry Horticultural Beans

1. Harely Wing

Best Jar Dry Lima Beans

1. Harley Wing

2. Diane Gabriel

3. Carley Lane

Best Jar Dry Red Kidney Beans

1. Harley Wing

Best Jar Dry Any Other Kind Beans

1. Clarrissa Cooper

2. Harley Wing

3. Carley Lane

Best Tabel Beets

1. Dick McClish

2. Harriet McClish

Best Carrots

1. Marty Mace

2. Gene Koch

3. Clarissa Cooper

Best Ears Field Corn

1. Brice Weller

2. Linda Mace

3. Jennifer Johnston

Best Ears Ornamental Corn

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Colleen Trapp

3. Wayne Morrow

Best Ears Strawberry Popcorn

1. Diane Gabriel

Best Ears Any Other Kind Popcorn

1. Diane Gabriel

2. John Neff

Best Cucumbers

1. William Hill

2. Randy Eitel

3. Sela Weller

Best Yellow Onions

1. Clarissa Cooper

2. Harley Wing

3. Gene Koch

Best Green Onions

1. Patty Elward

Best Green Peppers

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Kinze Weller

3. Harriet MccLish

Best Red Peppers

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Dick McClish

3. Chance Tatman

Best Hungarian Wax Peppers

1. Jennifer Johnston

2. Rachel Naijar

3. Zane Trace FFA

Best Red Pimentos

1. Jennifer Johnson

Best Hot Peppers

1. Barry Bburns

2. Aubrey Johnston

3. Barb Crist

Best Any Other Kind Peppers

1. Zane Trace FFA

2. Dennis Crist

3. Bruce Weller

Best Red Tomatoes

1. Randy Eitel

2. Clarissa Cooper

3. Teresa Embry

Best Smal Salad Tomatoes

1. Rachel Najjer

2. Laura Bethel

3. Holy Hulse

Best Yellow Tomatoes

1. DAve Hulse

2. Scott Morton

Best Any Other Kind Tomatoes

1. Gene Koch

2. Jennifer Johnston

3. Harley Wing

Best Any Kind Turnips

1. Donny Bethel

2. David Kerns

3. Laura Bethel

Best Acorn Squash

1. Reg Huffer

2. Gene Koch

3. Kathleen Hall

Best Butternut Squash

1. Gene Koch

2. Harley Wing

3. Teresa Embry

Best Zucchini Squash

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Harley Wing

3. Gene Koch

Best Swiss Chard

1. Harriet McClish

2. Dick McClish

3. Marcia Helwagen

Best Egg Plant

1. Dane Gabriel

2. Harriet McClish

3. Dick McClish

Best Okra

1. Clarissa Cooper

Best Stalk Peanuts

1. Vonada Loats

Best Hickory Nuts

1. Greg Huffer

2. Debbie Thompson

3. Linda Mace

Best Black Walnuts

1. Carley Lane

2. Harley Wing

3. Debbie Thompson

Best Chestnuts

1. Harely Wing

Most Unusual Freak

1. Alivia Stump

2. Lori Fast

3. Scott Morton

Any Vegetable Not Listed

1. Clarissa Cooper

2. Scott Morton

3. Mary Hoffman

Best Watermelon

1. Grady Johnston

2. Jennifer Johnston

Largest Beet

1. Wayne Marrow

2. Gene Koch

Largest Cucumber

1. Randy Eitel

Largest Sunflower Head

1. Paul Jacobs

2. Dennis Crist

3. David Kasler

Largest Carrot

1. Clarissa Cooper

2. Gene Koch

Largest Onion

1. Wayne Morrow

2. Gene Koch

3. Clarissa Cooper

Largest Potato

1. Diane Gabriel

Largest Sweet Potato

1. Hinton Waites

2. Carol Wysong

3. John Wyson, Diane Gabriel

Largest Zucchini

1. Gene Koch

2. Linda Carter

3. Aubrey Johnston, Grady Johnston

Largest Radish

1. David Kerns

Largest Watermelon

1. Teresa Embry

Largest Squash

1. Carley Lane

2. Harley Wing

3. Gene Koch

Best Apples Any Kind

1. John Hoffman

2. Diane Gabriel

Largest Apples Any Kind

1. Harley Wing

Best Pears

1. Aubrey Johnston

2. Caryn Koch-Esterline

3. Diane Gabriel

Largest Pears

1. Cicely Esterline

2. Anna Click

Best Plate Any Kind Fruit

1. William Hill

2. George Terry

3. Harriet McClish

Best Display of Fruits and Vegetables

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Robe Febes

3. Anna Click

Pumpkin Face Ages 3-5

1. Avery Cocoran

2. Brice Weller, Sophia Angeski

3. Sydney Moran

Pumpkin Face Ages 6-7

1. Juliet Kinne

2. Jessa Jenkins

3. Alivia Corcoran

Best of Show Ages 3-7

Gwen Epps

Pumpkin Face Ages 8-9

1. Ronan Najjar

2. Bryan Rittinger

3. Dalton Davy

Pumpkin Face Ages 10-12

1. Cicely Esterline

2. Sophia Kinne

3. Laina Welch

Best of Show Ages 8-12

Kylie McCain

Pumpkin Face Ages 13-15

1. Naomi Kinne

2. Chance Tatman

3. Quincy Lowery

Pumpkin Face ages 16 and over

1. Tatum Tatman

2. Elizabeth Lemaster

3. Carla Maring

Best of Show Ages 13 and over

Naomi Kinne

