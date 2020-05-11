The first week of The Herald’s new print schedule is officially over. Since the announcement was made last week, we have received hundreds of phone calls, emails and even a few hand-written letters.
Thank you for reaching out to us with your thoughts, concerns and compliments. Having an engaged readership is truly wonderful, and we embrace your commentary as part of a lively discussion.
We would like to readdress the change and answer some of the more common questions we are receiving.
1. Why did The Herald cut two print days?
The Herald deduced print days in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. We will now be printing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The newspaper industry as a whole has taken a financial hit due to lack of advertisers, and your local paper is not immune. Newspapers are at their core a business, and like all other businesses we must adapt in order to survive during this difficult time. The reduction in print days ensures that we stay in business and helps us maintain our valued employees.
2. Am I missing out on important news on Wednesday and Friday?
No, all of the most important news to Pickaway County is available to you everyday on circlevilleherald.com, in fact our website is better than ever. We invite you to check it out. On it you’ll find new content every Tuesday-Saturday, along with your daily favorites like “Dear Abby” and “Hints from Heloise.”
3. Am I missing part of the story in the comic section?
No, the comics are now spaced for three times a week, so if you’ve been following a storyline for a while you can continue to do so.
4. How do I find an obituary? I don’t want to miss a funeral because I didn’t get a Friday paper.
All of the obituaries are placed online immediately. Go to legacy.com/obituaries/circlevilleherald/ to view obituaries. Then each one will be in print in the next edition of The Herald.
5. How do I gain access to the online content?
If you need assistance to set up your online access for circlevilleherald.com., call Customer Care at 740-474-3131 ext. 1 to get a log-in that will allow you full access to the latest news and entertainment. We are here to help and our hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please leave a voicemail or email Customer Care, subscriptions@circlevilleherald.com.
Most of all we want to thank our subscribers for making this transition with us. Our readers are the best in the world and we thank you for your continued support. In difficult times, support means everything and we are grateful for each of you. Thank you.