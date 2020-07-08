Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18
1st Place — Jacob Hawkes
2nd Place — Samantha Mayhugh
3rd Place — Morgan McFarland
4th Place — Annie Little
5th Place — Elmer (Cody) Kitchen
6th Place — Ellie Hill
7th Place — Jaylyn Wippel
8th Place — Wayne Kitchen
9th Place — Kiera Scott
10th Place — Naomi Kinne
Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13
1st Place — Kenadi Crye
2nd Place — Aleah Gilliland
3rd Place — Derek Yarnell
4th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh
5th Place — Noah Hilgenberg
6th Place — Amelia Fisher
7th Place — Ellie Heath
8th Place — Hallie Frey
9th Place — Mykah Aldrich
10th Place — Carson Haning
Junior Showmanship — 8 years old and 3rd grade, - 10 years old
1st Place — Savannah Reft
2nd Place — Eli Hilgenberg
3rd Place — Adalyn Brisker
4th Place — Olivia Snyder
5th Place — Abigail Suntheimer
6th Place — Davion Moran
7th Place — Peyten Wolfe
8th Place — Haleigh Bartholow
9th Place — Brooke Elster
10th Place — Madyson List