Senior Showmanship — Ages 14-18

1st Place — Jacob Hawkes

2nd Place — Samantha Mayhugh

3rd Place — Morgan McFarland

4th Place — Annie Little

5th Place — Elmer (Cody) Kitchen

6th Place — Ellie Hill

7th Place — Jaylyn Wippel

8th Place — Wayne Kitchen

9th Place — Kiera Scott

10th Place — Naomi Kinne

Intermediate Showmanship — Ages 11-13

1st Place — Kenadi Crye

2nd Place — Aleah Gilliland

3rd Place — Derek Yarnell

4th Place — Sylvia Mayhugh

5th Place — Noah Hilgenberg

6th Place — Amelia Fisher

7th Place — Ellie Heath

8th Place — Hallie Frey

9th Place — Mykah Aldrich

10th Place — Carson Haning

Junior Showmanship — 8 years old and 3rd grade, - 10 years old

1st Place — Savannah Reft

2nd Place — Eli Hilgenberg

3rd Place — Adalyn Brisker

4th Place — Olivia Snyder

5th Place — Abigail Suntheimer

6th Place — Davion Moran

7th Place — Peyten Wolfe

8th Place — Haleigh Bartholow

9th Place — Brooke Elster

10th Place — Madyson List

