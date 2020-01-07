Micah McDannell and Laura Rathburn

Micah McDannell and Laura Rathburn

ASHVILLE — Dennis and Vicki Rathburn of Ashville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Lynn Rathburn to Micah Aaron-Theodore McDannell, son of Edna Hughes of Columbus.

The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Teays Valley High School; and a 2019 graduate from Taylor University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. She is currently attending Goshen College to obtain a master’s degree in environmental education.

The bridegroom-elect is a 2015 graduate of Teays Valley High School. He is a cross-country truck driver for Werner Enterprise.

The couple will be married on Oct. 3, 2020 at The Barn at Blyston Farm in Canal Winchester.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments