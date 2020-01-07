ASHVILLE — Dennis and Vicki Rathburn of Ashville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Lynn Rathburn to Micah Aaron-Theodore McDannell, son of Edna Hughes of Columbus.
The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Teays Valley High School; and a 2019 graduate from Taylor University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. She is currently attending Goshen College to obtain a master’s degree in environmental education.
The bridegroom-elect is a 2015 graduate of Teays Valley High School. He is a cross-country truck driver for Werner Enterprise.
The couple will be married on Oct. 3, 2020 at The Barn at Blyston Farm in Canal Winchester.