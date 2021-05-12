Rathburn-McDannell wedding announcement

CANAL WINCHESTER — Laura Rathburn and Micah McDannell were married in a ceremony on Oct. 3, 2020 at The Barn at Blystone Farm in Canal Winchester. The ceremony was performed by brother-in-law of the groom, Elijah Purington. The bride was given in marriage by her father and mother, Dennis and Vicki Rathburn.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Teays Valley High School and a 2019 graduate of Taylor University with a Bachelor of Science in environmental science. She is also a 2020 graduate of Goshen College with a Master of Arts in environmental education. Parents are Dennis and Vicki Rathburn, of Ashville.
The bridegroom is a 2015 graduate of Teays Valley High School and is a over-the-road truck driver for Werner. Mother is Edna McDannell, of Columbus.
The maid of honor was Jess Litz, of Columbus. The best man was Andy Easterday, of Circleville. The bridesmaids were Kara Rathburn, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Rebekkah Cummins, of Ashville, Leah Purington, of Columbus, and Jess Laird, of Concord, California. The groomsmen were Stephen Collopy, of Circleville, Guadapule Simms, of Canal Winchester, Cody Wallace, of South Bloomfield, AJ McKinney, of Hilliard, and Noah McDannel, of Ashville. Kahli Cummins, of Ashville, was the flower girl and Lukas Fooce, of Columbus, was the ring bearer.
The reception was held at the Barn at Blystone Farm with a buffet dinner and dancing. Music and entertainment was by Team DJ.
The couple took their honeymoon to Maine and they live in Lexington, Kentucky.