CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross is hosting several blood donation events in December in an effort to increase reserves during the portion of the year when donations typically decline.
On Dec. 1 there will be donation events at the Pickaway County Library Koch Meeting room from noon to 6 p.m. and at Trinity Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Dec. 3 in Williamsport at the American Legion Hall there will be a donation event from 1 to 6 p.m.
On Dec. 4 at the South Bloomfield Municipal Building from noon to 6 p.m. there will be an event.
On Dec. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be an event.
At each of these events there will be a $10 e-gift card for all donors ages 16 to 24.
On Dec. 22 at AMVETS Post 2256 in Circleville from noon to 6 p.m. there will be a donation event. At this event all donors will receive a $10 Walmart Gift Card and long sleeved Red Cross t-shirt.
To schedule an appointment for any of the events call 1-800-Red Cross or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
“Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to keep the blood supply stable over the holidays,” Jessica Hayden, spokesperson for the American Red Cross Central Ohio Region said. “Blood donations often decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, and the COVID-19 pandemic may further impact donations. Give blood and be the lifeline patients need. Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for the holidays or a pandemic. There aren’t enough people donating blood to help patients in need. You can help by encouraging others to sign up to donate blood.”